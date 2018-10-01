Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 1

  • Quigley: Improving Local Transportation Infrastructure Is One of My Top Priorities (Sun-Times)
  • Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Charged With Leaving Scene of Crash That Killed Brett Beckett, 52, Near Antioch (Tribune)
  • GoFundMe Launched for Family of Al Bocanegra, Killed After Confronting Hit-and-Run Driver
  • Test Crash Shows What Happens When a Metra Train Hits an SUV (Tribune)
  • The Rise of Telecommuting Is Bad News for Public Transit (Tribune)
  • Wilson Bridge Will Be Closed Most of October for Repainting (Block Club)
  • ProPublica Reporter: Taking Amtrak South Is a Great Way to Learn About Downstate IL
  • Sign the Petition for an Illinois Walk Bike Fund (Active Trans)
  • Pedal Around the Open House Chicago Sites With Other Cyclists 10/13-14 (Facebook)
  • West Town Bikes Bikecitement Night Fundraiser on 11/13, 6-8 PM, at Revolution Brewing

