Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 27
- 2 Teenage Boys Shot Dead Near Sox-35th Red Line Station (Tribune)
- Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Crash Near Comiskey Park (Sun-Times)
- Driver Fatally Struck Michael Martin, 54, in South Suburban Harvey (Sun-Times)
- WGN Looks at How the “Dutch Reach” Anti-Dooring Technique Could Save Lives
- Crowded Blue Line Is 3 More Rush Hour Runs, 5000-Series Cars (Tribune)
- Illinois Tollway Looks at Embedding Equipment in Parts of I-294 (Tribune)
- Illinois Uber Drivers Who Got Hacked Will Receive $100 in Settlement (Tribune)
- Architects Will Discuss Design Process for Obama Center on 9/27 at CAF
