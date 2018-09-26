Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 26

  • BMW Driver Fatally Struck Lorraine Campion, 91, in Edgewater Beach Neighborhood (Sun-Times)
  • Remembering Alberto Bocanegra Jr., Shot After Confronting Driver (TribuneCBS, Block Club)
  • GoFundMe Launched for BFF Bikes Owner Who Suffered a Brain Injury in a Cycling Crash
  • Active Trans Has Been in Talks With CDOT and Aldermen About Construction Site Dangers
  • Federal Bill Would Allow Airline Ticket Tax to Be Used to Fund O’Hare Express (Crain’s)
  • The Chicago Tribune Looks at the Future of Divvy in Evanston
  • Bike Walk Oak Park Is Lobbying Decision-Makers for Safer Streets (Active Trans)
  • Active Trans Will Use IPHI Grant to Help Communities Improve Walking and Cycling
  • Tips for Enjoying the Bloomingdale Trail With Kids (Chicago Parent)
  • You Can Explore the CTA Control Center During Open House Chicago, 10/13-14 (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.