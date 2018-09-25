Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 25
- Alberto Bocanegra, 39, Killed After Confronting Driver Who Struck Woman on Group Ride (CBS, ABC)
- Boy, 15, Turns Himself in for Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Cyclist, 67, Near Trail (CBS)
- John Talks With CBS Chicago About the Recent Bike Crash and Injury Epidemic
- Cop Endangers People By Driving the Wrong-Way Down Streets to Write Tickets (CBS)
- Bus Drivers Rally for Safer Working Conditions; Attackers Charged With Felonies (Sun-Times)
- Navy Pier Flyover Project Misses Another Deadline, Is Delayed Once Again (WBEZ)
- MDOT Makes Case for 2nd Daily Amtrak Run From Twin Cities to Chicago (Star Tribune)
- Metra Launches 13th Annual Train Safety Poster and Essay Contest (Herald Courier)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.