Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 25

  • Alberto Bocanegra, 39, Killed After Confronting Driver Who Struck Woman on Group Ride (CBS, ABC)
  • Boy, 15, Turns Himself in for Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Cyclist, 67, Near Trail (CBS)
  • John Talks With CBS Chicago About the Recent Bike Crash and Injury Epidemic
  • Cop Endangers People By Driving the Wrong-Way Down Streets to Write Tickets (CBS)
  • Bus Drivers Rally for Safer Working Conditions; Attackers Charged With Felonies (Sun-Times)
  • Navy Pier Flyover Project Misses Another Deadline, Is Delayed Once Again (WBEZ)
  • MDOT Makes Case for 2nd Daily Amtrak Run From Twin Cities to Chicago (Star Tribune)
  • Metra Launches 13th Annual Train Safety Poster and Essay Contest (Herald Courier)

