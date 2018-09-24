Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 24
- CTA Is Getting $100M in Core Capacity Grants for Red & Purple Line Upgrades (CBS)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Man on Bike in Pulaski Park, 67, on Sunday Afternoon (Tribune)
- CTA Driver Hospitalized After Bus Filled With Fumes (Tribune)
- Motorcyclists Grope Woman on Bike on Milwaukee, Punch Out Her Husband (Block Club)
- CTA Drivers Report an Uptick in Attacks by Passengers (Tribune)
- Active Shooter Drill Includes an Explosion Aboard a Metra Train (Patch)
- Chicagoans Discuss Reilly’s Proposal to Ban Biking on the Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
- West Loop Triathlete Shop Closes, Blames Online Retail for Sales Slump (Block Club)
- The Daily Herald Ponders The History of Illinois Railroading, Which Began in 1848
