Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 24

  • CTA Is Getting $100M in Core Capacity Grants for Red & Purple Line Upgrades (CBS)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Man on Bike in Pulaski Park, 67, on Sunday Afternoon (Tribune)
  • CTA Driver Hospitalized After Bus Filled With Fumes (Tribune)
  • Motorcyclists Grope Woman on Bike on Milwaukee, Punch Out Her Husband (Block Club)
  • CTA Drivers Report an Uptick in Attacks by Passengers (Tribune)
  • Active Shooter Drill Includes an Explosion Aboard a Metra Train (Patch)
  • Chicagoans Discuss Reilly’s Proposal to Ban Biking on the Riverwalk (Sun-Times)
  • West Loop Triathlete Shop Closes, Blames Online Retail for Sales Slump (Block Club)
  • The Daily Herald Ponders The History of Illinois Railroading, Which Began in 1848

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Kevin M

    Hey, SBC, where’s the CTA planning to spend that cool $100M? Inquiring minds want to know!

    Very troubling story about the sexual and violent assault on the cyclists’ couple on Saturday. Does having a president who assaults women and gets
    away with it influence sexual and violent assault to occur more often now than it did 3 years ago? I hope someone is studying this.

    Also: if our government addressed sexual assault as seriously as it does terrorism, a far greater number of people’s lives would be improved.

  • Sam K

    Re: headline #2. The crash occurred in West Ridge, not Rogers Park.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Actually, we were both wrong. It was at the southeast corner of Devon and McCormick in the Pulaski Park neighborhood, in the North Park community area. https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/doit/dataset/boundaries_-_communityareas.html

  • Carter O’Brien
  • Sam K

    You, me, and the Tribune too (which reported West Rogers Park).