Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 20
- No Citations for Driver Who Struck Alvina Santillan, 87, in Crosswalk (Sun-Times)
- Male Pedestrian, 38, Fatally Struck in Crystal Lake (Daily Herald)
- Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Pickup Driver Who injured Woman in McKinley Park (CBS)
- Man Charged With Punching Metra Conductor After Refusing to Pay Fare (ABC)
- $5 Divvy for Everyone Memberships Will Be Offered to Evanston Residents (Tribune)
- Undocumented Family Sleeps on ‘L’, Video Leads to Them Finding Place to Live (Tribune)
- Logan Station Getting New Elevators, Major Rehab Starts in 2019 (Block Club)
- Plan for $2M Bike Path Approved in Oak Brook (Patch)
- Music Journalist Jessica Hopper’s New Memoir Is Highly Bike-Centric (Reader, 3CR)
- Bike Lane Uprising Party Tonight 6-9 PM at Keating Law, 825 N. Milwaukee
