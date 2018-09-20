Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 20

  • No Citations for Driver Who Struck Alvina Santillan, 87, in Crosswalk (Sun-Times)
  • Male Pedestrian, 38, Fatally Struck in Crystal Lake (Daily Herald)
  • Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Pickup Driver Who injured Woman in McKinley Park (CBS)
  • Man Charged With Punching Metra Conductor After Refusing to Pay Fare (ABC)
  • $5 Divvy for Everyone Memberships Will Be Offered to Evanston Residents (Tribune)
  • Undocumented Family Sleeps on ‘L’, Video Leads to Them Finding Place to Live (Tribune)
  • Logan Station Getting New Elevators, Major Rehab Starts in 2019 (Block Club)
  • Plan for $2M Bike Path Approved in Oak Brook (Patch)
  • Music Journalist Jessica Hopper’s New Memoir Is Highly Bike-Centric (Reader, 3CR)
  • Bike Lane Uprising Party Tonight 6-9 PM at Keating Law, 825 N. Milwaukee

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Punching a conductor because you are told you need to pay a fare. We can argue the merits of different approaches, like having a system where people pay after the fact electronically, or are given a pass, but this kind of reaction is pitiful and does nothing to help the cause.