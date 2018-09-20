No Citatations for Driver Who Killed Alvina Santillan, 87, in a Scottsdale Crosswalk

The 75-year-old man who fatally struck Alvina Santillan, 87, as she walked in a crosswalk in the Southwest Side Scottsdale community has received no tickets or citations.

Last Sunday, September 17, at about 1:50 p.m., Santillan was crossing the south leg of the three-way intersection of 83rd Street and Tripp Avenue in the marked crosswalk, according to Police News Affairs. The northbound driver, who had a stop sign, then struck her.

Santillan, who lived nearby, suffered “a minor cut to the head” and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to News Affairs. However, the next day she died at the hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy conducted on Wednesday determined that she died from a head injury she sustained during the collision.

According to police, the driver, who stayed at the scene, was not cited. However, it’s not clear how he could have failed to avoid hitting Santillan walking in the crosswalk right in front of him if he had come to a complete stop at the intersection, as required by law, and was paying attention to his surroundings.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 29

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-August 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for September.