Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 18

  • Editorial: Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Seize the Opportunity to Improve Transit? (Tribune)
  • Last Weekend CTA Shut Down Belmont Blue Stop With Little Notice for Rehab Work (Curbed)
  • Metra Marks a PTC Milestone, With Gear Installed in 528 Vehicles, 240 Trackside Locations (NBC)
  • STB Nudges Amtrak and Metra Towards Settlement of Union Station Dispute (Mondaq)
  • Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Corvette Into Skokie Building (CBS)
  • CBS Corrects Dearborn Bike Lane Segment After SBC Post Pointing Out Its Errors
  • RAGE Is Turning a Vacant Lot In Englewood Into a Community Space (Block Club)
  • Evanston Will Renew Divvy Contract for 3 Years, Buy 3 More Stations (Evanston Now)
  • Geneva Approves Trail Extension Despite NIMBY Claims It Will Bring Crime Wave (ABC)
  • Lincoln Towing Is Back in Business “On the Shortest Leash Possible” (Tribune)
  • Cubs’ Ben Zobrist Discusses His Bike Commute to Wrigley (Bicycling)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • rwy

    Last night, Evanston city council approved extending the Divvy contract, an MOU with Chicago to share revenue from Divvy sponsorship, and purchasing 3 stations from Oak Park.

  • Kevin M

    From the Tribune’s Editorial: “In this campaign, we anticipate hearing your bold transportation ideas.”

    Lets hold the Tribune to this if they later balk at expensive mass transit projects, such as bus rapid transit (and the precious parking it might disturb).

  • Guest

    “Geneva Approves Trail Extension Despite NIMBY Claims It Will Bring Crime Wave (ABC)”

    The trail extension was actually approved a dozen years ago, as part of a master plan, according to the article.

  • Carter O’Brien

    ‘Nuff said:

    “Overwhelmingly the research does not support that bike paths bring more crime,”