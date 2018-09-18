Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 18
- Editorial: Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Seize the Opportunity to Improve Transit? (Tribune)
- Last Weekend CTA Shut Down Belmont Blue Stop With Little Notice for Rehab Work (Curbed)
- Metra Marks a PTC Milestone, With Gear Installed in 528 Vehicles, 240 Trackside Locations (NBC)
- STB Nudges Amtrak and Metra Towards Settlement of Union Station Dispute (Mondaq)
- Man in Critical Condition After Crashing Corvette Into Skokie Building (CBS)
- CBS Corrects Dearborn Bike Lane Segment After SBC Post Pointing Out Its Errors
- RAGE Is Turning a Vacant Lot In Englewood Into a Community Space (Block Club)
- Evanston Will Renew Divvy Contract for 3 Years, Buy 3 More Stations (Evanston Now)
- Geneva Approves Trail Extension Despite NIMBY Claims It Will Bring Crime Wave (ABC)
- Lincoln Towing Is Back in Business “On the Shortest Leash Possible” (Tribune)
- Cubs’ Ben Zobrist Discusses His Bike Commute to Wrigley (Bicycling)
