Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 12

  • New Proposal for Union Station Replaces Apartments With a 1.5-Acre Park (Crain’s)
  • BMO Harris Is in Talks to Anchor New Union Station Office Tower (Tribune)
  • Man Sexually Assaulted Woman on Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line (CBS)
  • Photos Released of Car in S. Chicago Hit-and-Run That Killed Robert Davis, 50 (Sun-Times)
  • Naperville Businessman Accused of Threatening Construction Worker With SUV (Tribune)
  • MED Line Electrical Failures Caused Delays at Millennium Station (CBS)
  • Horse-Drawn Carriages Could Be Banned From Chicago (Block Club)
  • TOD Next to Congress Theater Would Have 30% Affordable Units (Block Club)
  • “No Bikes” Signs Have Been Installed on the Old Lakefront Trail N. of Montrose (Chainlink)

  • Jeremy
  • Cameron Puetz

    The park district is also piling on the fencing to stop people from using the old curb cuts at Montrose and Wilson. They’re trying hard to stop desire paths from forming and force path users to follow their failed design.

  • Roo_Beav

    I’ve always disliked how the horse-drawn carriages often use the bike lane. I get that carriages are slow, but that doesn’t mean that they belong in anything but the general traffic lane. Besides, I never wanted to hit a fresh pile of poo with my tire.

  • Jacob Wilson

    I just take Simonds Dr now. It’s not bad actually. Way better then the new soccer ball express.

  • It is so important for people to step up and help each other on the bus and el when there are crazy, rude and even violent people around. I feel for the woman who was assaulted but at least people stepped up to try to help.

    Like the blue line woman it is important too to ask for help especially by asking specific people around you. Often others will step up if asked but hesitate if not asked.