Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 12
- New Proposal for Union Station Replaces Apartments With a 1.5-Acre Park (Crain’s)
- BMO Harris Is in Talks to Anchor New Union Station Office Tower (Tribune)
- Man Sexually Assaulted Woman on Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line (CBS)
- Photos Released of Car in S. Chicago Hit-and-Run That Killed Robert Davis, 50 (Sun-Times)
- Naperville Businessman Accused of Threatening Construction Worker With SUV (Tribune)
- MED Line Electrical Failures Caused Delays at Millennium Station (CBS)
- Horse-Drawn Carriages Could Be Banned From Chicago (Block Club)
- TOD Next to Congress Theater Would Have 30% Affordable Units (Block Club)
- “No Bikes” Signs Have Been Installed on the Old Lakefront Trail N. of Montrose (Chainlink)
