Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 6

  • Schwieterman: Rahm’s Departure Likely Means End of the O’Hare Express Project (Tribune)
  • 2 Killed in Niles Crash Involving Cook County Sheriff’s Officer (ABC)
  • Male Cyclist, 25, Critically Injured After Being Doored and Struck by SUV Driver in Pilsen
  • Man on Bike, 63, Suffers Critical Injuries in Arlington Heights Dooring (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Kenneth Ebenreiter, 66, in Evanston (Sun-Times)
  • Tennants Forced Out of Apartment Near Brown Line in Albany Park Plan to Sue (Block Club)
  • Urban Growers Collective Is Selling Produce to South Siders Out of Old CTA Buses (Curbed)
  • Hoosiers Are Stoked About Amtrak’s New Roll-on Bike Service to Chicago (Journal Review)
  • Share Ideas for Chicago’s Transportation Future by Taking Active Trans’ 5-Question Survey

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • BlueFairlane

    That’s kind of disappointing about Elon Musk’s tunnel. Not that I wanted to see it happen. I didn’t and am extremely glad it’s (mostly) dead. I just wanted to see the thing crash and burn on its merits. Now all the Muskovites will blame politics instead of the fact that Elon Musk is, to paraphrase a common euphemism, guano crazy.