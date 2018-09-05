Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 5

  • How Emanuel’s Departure Could Impact Chicago’s Amazon Bid (Tribune)
  • City Announces New Task Force to Study Shared Mobility, AVs, headed by LaHood
  • Could a Cap on Ride-Share Rescue Chicago’s Struggling Taxi Industry? (Tribune)
  • MD-N Service Halted After Retaining Wall Collapses Near Railroad Bridge (CBS)
  • O’Hare Oasis Closes to Make Way for Tri-State Widening (Tribune)
  • Police Crack Down on People Leaving CTA Gear in Windshields to Park Illegally (ABC)
  • Loyola Students Share Their CTA Safety Strategies, Including Carrying Pepper Spray (Phoenix)
  • Cyclists Dedicate a New Mural to Black Racing Legend Major Taylor in Roseland (Next City)
  • Springfield Is Considering Bike-Share Proposals From VeoRide and Gotcha (Pantagraph)
  • An In-depth Look at the Racine Blue Line Station (Chicago Patterns)

