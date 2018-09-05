Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 5
- How Emanuel’s Departure Could Impact Chicago’s Amazon Bid (Tribune)
- City Announces New Task Force to Study Shared Mobility, AVs, headed by LaHood
- Could a Cap on Ride-Share Rescue Chicago’s Struggling Taxi Industry? (Tribune)
- MD-N Service Halted After Retaining Wall Collapses Near Railroad Bridge (CBS)
- O’Hare Oasis Closes to Make Way for Tri-State Widening (Tribune)
- Police Crack Down on People Leaving CTA Gear in Windshields to Park Illegally (ABC)
- Loyola Students Share Their CTA Safety Strategies, Including Carrying Pepper Spray (Phoenix)
- Cyclists Dedicate a New Mural to Black Racing Legend Major Taylor in Roseland (Next City)
- Springfield Is Considering Bike-Share Proposals From VeoRide and Gotcha (Pantagraph)
- An In-depth Look at the Racine Blue Line Station (Chicago Patterns)
