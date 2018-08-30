Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 30
- Rauner Rejects Bill Adding More Regulations and Fees to Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing (Crain’s)
- Lipinski Say’s He’s “Deeply Concerned” About Metra BNSF Crowding Issues (Herald)
- Allegedly Drunk Driver Ran Red Light in Waukegan, Killing 2 People in a Car (Sun-Times)
- 2 Different Drivers Killed One Man and Injured Another on Evanston’s Chicago Avenue (Patch)
- The Tribune Looks at Issues Facing Families Whose Young Kids Commute Alone to School
- City Removed Taxpayer-Funded Mural at Paulina Stop After It Was Reported as Graffiti (Tribune)
