Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 30

  • Rauner Rejects Bill Adding More Regulations and Fees to Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing (Crain’s)
  • Lipinski Say’s He’s “Deeply Concerned” About Metra BNSF Crowding Issues (Herald)
  • Allegedly Drunk Driver Ran Red Light in Waukegan, Killing 2 People in a Car (Sun-Times)
  • 2 Different Drivers Killed One Man and Injured Another on Evanston’s Chicago Avenue (Patch)
  • The Tribune Looks at Issues Facing Families Whose Young Kids Commute Alone to School
  • City Removed Taxpayer-Funded Mural at Paulina Stop After It Was Reported as Graffiti (Tribune)
  • Folks Behind the Wilson Underline Public Space Proposal Throw a Party Under the ‘L’ on 9/15

  • Courtney

    I have used Turo a few times this year and I’m certainly happy to see that Gov. Rauner vetoed a bill that would add extra taxes. You linked a Crain article some time ago about the need for the city of Chicago to lower taxes for folks who use Zipcar and other car share services. I couldn’t agree more.

  • At what point is it worth Metra’s while to just eliminate the BNSF? BNSF clearly doesn’t want to run it, but Metra gets the flack, and it sours everyone on the whole system. I’m sure an ongoing cost-benefit analysis keeps it in existence, but still.

  • Cameron Puetz

    It’s by far the line with by far the highest ridership. It’s also very important to the economy of the west suburbs. If Metra tried to drop that line, residents in the communities it serves would rightfully raise hell.

    Arguing that Metra should drop the BNSF because its service quality is declining, would be like arguing that CTA should drop the Blue Line because its been having a bad summer as well. Overcrowding is the worst reason to drop service. We should be pushing transit agencies to address complaints by fixing operational issues, not dropping lines that have the most complaints.

  • I’m not arguing that Metra should drop the BNSF line because its service quality is declining. I’m arguing that Metra should drop the BNSF line because so much of its operational issues are out of its control. We do push transit agencies to address complaints by fixing operational issues, so either (1) Metra, in turn, isn’t pushing hard enough against BNSF, which is actually responsible for those operational issues; or (2) citizens, elected officials, and appointees need join Metra and push HARD against BNSF.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Interesting article in the Tribune regarding uneven traffic law enforcement on LSD: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-biz-lake-shore-drive-speeding-20180822-story.html