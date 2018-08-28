Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 28

  • LSD Is Reduced From 8 to 4 Lanes for Repaving, Chicago Doesn’t Grind to a Halt (Tribune)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Jake Brummitt, 18, in South Barrington (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged in Stabbing at 95th Street Red Line Station (CBS)
  • Metra Trains Snarled at Union Station After Signal Problems (Tribune)
  • Feds Warn Amtrak Not to Discriminate Against Other Railroads Sharing Union Station (Railway Age)
  • TOD by Loyola Station Would Have 27 Units, 3 Affordable, and 11 Spots (Curbed)
  • Wilmette Seeks Input From Residents as It Plans Possible Bike, Pedestrian Routes (Tribune)
  • Witnessing a Bike-Bike Crash at Wacker and Dearborn (The Chainlink)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,765, so we’ve got only $235 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • rwy

    Re:Willamette Bike/Pedestrian Plan

    Ideally instead of each city or village creating their own routes, planning should be done on a regional basis. The current way of doing things results in bike lanes that end at the borders between cities.

  • planetshwoop

    They do.

    http://www.cmap.illinois.gov/committees/advisory/council-of-mayors/subregional-councils

    Here are some of the bike plans for the North Shore:
    http://www.nwmc-cog.org/Transportation/Bike-Planning.aspx
    http://www.nwmc-cog.org/Transportation/Bike-Planning/Bicycle-Plan-Implementation.aspx

    Note that one of the challenges of course is that they are funded at different times and levels. So the regional plan addresses the big picture (Evanston-Elgin thruway), it will start and stop in different villages who implement the plan on their on timetable.

    I’m surprised bike planning doesn’t get more attention in the North Shore. Sheridan road on the weekend easily has more bikes than cars. It seems to mostly work OK.

  • rwy

    Cool links. I wish Cook County would do most of the planning/construction of bicycle facilities. Routes with many gaps aren’t very useful.

    For example, as an Evanston resident I’d like to see better links between North Shore Channel or Dodge Ave PBL and the Greenbay Trail.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    I zig zag on side streets after the channel trail ends then cross Green Bay Road on Lincoln in Evanston. Some signs might be a good idea though.

  • rwy

    Or a less zig-zaggy route that is easier for people to navigate?