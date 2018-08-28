Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 28

LSD Is Reduced From 8 to 4 Lanes for Repaving, Chicago Doesn’t Grind to a Halt (Tribune)

Driver Fatally Struck Jake Brummitt, 18, in South Barrington (Sun-Times)

Man Charged in Stabbing at 95th Street Red Line Station (CBS)

Metra Trains Snarled at Union Station After Signal Problems (Tribune)

Feds Warn Amtrak Not to Discriminate Against Other Railroads Sharing Union Station (Railway Age)

TOD by Loyola Station Would Have 27 Units, 3 Affordable, and 11 Spots (Curbed)

Wilmette Seeks Input From Residents as It Plans Possible Bike, Pedestrian Routes (Tribune)

Witnessing a Bike-Bike Crash at Wacker and Dearborn (The Chainlink)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,765, so we’ve got only $235 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago