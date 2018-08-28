Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 28
- LSD Is Reduced From 8 to 4 Lanes for Repaving, Chicago Doesn’t Grind to a Halt (Tribune)
- Driver Fatally Struck Jake Brummitt, 18, in South Barrington (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged in Stabbing at 95th Street Red Line Station (CBS)
- Metra Trains Snarled at Union Station After Signal Problems (Tribune)
- Feds Warn Amtrak Not to Discriminate Against Other Railroads Sharing Union Station (Railway Age)
- TOD by Loyola Station Would Have 27 Units, 3 Affordable, and 11 Spots (Curbed)
- Wilmette Seeks Input From Residents as It Plans Possible Bike, Pedestrian Routes (Tribune)
- Witnessing a Bike-Bike Crash at Wacker and Dearborn (The Chainlink)
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,765, so we’ve got only $235 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.