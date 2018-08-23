Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 23
- Organizer of Anti-Violence March: Take the Blue Line to Avoid O’Hare Road Shutdown (Sun-Times)
- Despite Its Theft Problem, Divvy Gets High Marks as a Well-Managed System (SRC)
- Chicago’s Bike Lane Uprising Is Setting up Shop in Portland (Bike Portland)
- Actually, a “Funnel” Did Briefly Touch Down Near a Metra Line on Monday (NBC)
- How Road Crossing Work Will Affect Metra North Passengers (Patch)
- St. Louis Mom Will Be One of the 1st Hijabis to Compete in Chicago Triathlon (Tribune)
- Hitting (up) the Bong (State Rec Area) Results in Bike Navigation Problems (Tribune)
- A Dallasite Checks out the Chicago Pedway (Dallas News)
- Vision Zero West Side Summer Event Series Starts Tomorrow 6-9 PM in Hubbard Park
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,555, so we’ve got only $445 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.