Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 21

- CDOT Urges Motorists to use Transit as Resurfacing Project Necessitates Lake Shore Drive Lane Closures (Tribune)
- Renovated Illinois Medical District Blue Line Station Reopens This Morning (ABC7)
- Street Projects were Coordinated on Belmont to Reduce Closure Times, but Residents Call it Poor Planning (Block Club)
- Man Found Dead on Tracks at Fullerton CTA Station; Police Are Saying it was an Accident (Tribune)
- Teens in Art Program Paint New Murals on Viaduct Walls under Future Englewood Line (Block Club)
- Teacher: CTA Should be Free For CPS Students Who Sometimes Have Trouble Showing Up to Class
- Metra Operators BNSF and UP Stopped Running Trains During Severe Weather Yesterday Evening (ABC7)
- Active Transportation Alliance is Hosting a Regional Trails Summit on Saturday