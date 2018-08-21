Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 21

  • CDOT Urges Motorists to use Transit as Resurfacing Project Necessitates Lake Shore Drive Lane Closures (Tribune)
  • Renovated Illinois Medical District Blue Line Station Reopens This Morning (ABC7)
  • Street Projects were Coordinated on Belmont to Reduce Closure Times, but Residents Call it Poor Planning (Block Club)
  • Man Found Dead on Tracks at Fullerton CTA Station; Police Are Saying it was an Accident (Tribune)
  • Teens in Art Program Paint New Murals on Viaduct Walls under Future Englewood Line (Block Club)
  • Teacher: CTA Should be Free For CPS Students Who Sometimes Have Trouble Showing Up to Class
  • Metra Operators BNSF and UP Stopped Running Trains During Severe Weather Yesterday Evening (ABC7)
  • Active Transportation Alliance is Hosting a Regional Trails Summit on Saturday
  • Obesa Adipose

    $23m for the Blue Line Illinois Medical District station rehab which can now handle parking for all of 4 bikes.