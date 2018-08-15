Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 15
- BGA Files Lawsuit for Disclosure of Records on the O’Hare Express Deal (Crain’s)
- Man Charged With DUI for Suburban Crash That Killed Mary and Lisa Kendzior (CBS)
- No Citations for CTA Bus Driver Who Illegally Left-Hooked Lost Lake Bartender on Bike (WGN)
- The Number of Structurally Deficient Bridges in Illinois Is Growing (Tribune)
- CityLab Looks at the Findings From John’s FOIA of Chicago Dockless Bike Data
- Meeting on Plans for Crawford Plant Site Thursday 10 AM at 3000 S. Lawndale (Block Club)
- Meeting on Plans for S. Shore Drive, 71st-79th, Thursday 6 PM at 7511 S. South Shore
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,700, so we’ve got only $1,200 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.