Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 15

BGA Files Lawsuit for Disclosure of Records on the O’Hare Express Deal (Crain’s)

Man Charged With DUI for Suburban Crash That Killed Mary and Lisa Kendzior (CBS)

No Citations for CTA Bus Driver Who Illegally Left-Hooked Lost Lake Bartender on Bike (WGN)

The Number of Structurally Deficient Bridges in Illinois Is Growing (Tribune)

CityLab Looks at the Findings From John’s FOIA of Chicago Dockless Bike Data

Meeting on Plans for Crawford Plant Site Thursday 10 AM at 3000 S. Lawndale (Block Club)

Meeting on Plans for S. Shore Drive, 71st-79th, Thursday 6 PM at 7511 S. South Shore

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago