Today's Headlines for Wednesday, August 15

  • BGA Files Lawsuit for Disclosure of Records on the O’Hare Express Deal (Crain’s)
  • Man Charged With DUI for Suburban Crash That Killed Mary and Lisa Kendzior (CBS)
  • No Citations for CTA Bus Driver Who Illegally Left-Hooked Lost Lake Bartender on Bike (WGN)
  • The Number of Structurally Deficient Bridges in Illinois Is Growing (Tribune)
  • CityLab Looks at the Findings From John’s FOIA of Chicago Dockless Bike Data
  • Meeting on Plans for Crawford Plant Site Thursday 10 AM at 3000 S. Lawndale (Block Club)
  • Meeting on Plans for S. Shore Drive, 71st-79th, Thursday 6 PM at 7511 S. South Shore

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,700, so we’ve got only $1,200 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • Tooscrapps

    Re: Lost Lake Bartender

    “Police said no citations were issued because both the bus and Miller had the green light when the accident happened. The investigation is ongoing.”

    That’s not how it works…

  • Cameron Puetz

    RE: The Number of Structurally Deficient Bridges in Illinois Is Growing

    One important thing to note about this this report is that the term “structural deficient” means that the bridge doesn’t meet current design standards. It doesn’t mean that the bridge is in danger of collapse (which the article noted) or that the bridge is under maintained (which the article seemed to imply). Depending on the specific deficiency and the use of the bridge, there may be no reason to replace a structurally deficient bridge. For example, the Wilson Ave bridge over the North Branch in Ravenswood Manor would be considered deficient because it’s width, but it’s adequate for the traffic it serves.

  • Carter O’Brien

    I am guessing the construction work and street closure on Belmont had something to do with all of this. The whole surrounding area is just a disaster right now, buses have been re-routed, motorists are using alleys as cut through routes even more than usual, and traffic passing through the area in general seems to be distracted and irritated.

  • FlamingoFresh

    I’m assuming the bus had a green ball instead of a green arrow while the cyclist had the green ball. Left turning vehicles with the green ball must yield to oncoming traffic in the other direction. If that is the case, then the bus driver should have received a citation. It’s pretty black and white to me.

  • Tooscrapps

    Agreed. Calling a green light (vs say an arrow) a “green ball” is something I haven’t heard before. Is that term something regional or how did you come about calling it that? Genuinely interested!

  • Carter O’Brien

    There’s no green arrow here unless one just got installed (unlikely) so the CTA driver absolutely should have been cited.