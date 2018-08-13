Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 13

ATA Report Calls for Removing Highway Expansions From CMAP’s Priority List (Tribune)

Sign a Letter In Support of a Moratorium on Expressway Expansion (Active Trans)

Chicago’s Duplicate City Sticker Tickets Are Becoming an Issue in Mayoral Race (Block Club)

7 Injured in Crash on Lake Shore Drive at Foster (Sun-Times)

After Luster Jackson’s Death, S. Side Cyclists Advocate for Bike Lanes on Stony (Block Club)

More Discussion of the Angela Park Case (The Chainlink, Keating Law)

CTA Bus Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in the East Side Neighborhood (ABC)

Lime Makes Their Pitch for Bringing More Dockless Electric Scooters to Chicago (WGN)

Tribune: Spending $10M to Upgrade the East Riverwalk Is a Sound Investment

Aurora Likely to Spend $54K on Security Fences for Downtown Parades (Tribune)

