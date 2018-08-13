Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 13
- ATA Report Calls for Removing Highway Expansions From CMAP’s Priority List (Tribune)
- Sign a Letter In Support of a Moratorium on Expressway Expansion (Active Trans)
- Chicago’s Duplicate City Sticker Tickets Are Becoming an Issue in Mayoral Race (Block Club)
- 7 Injured in Crash on Lake Shore Drive at Foster (Sun-Times)
- After Luster Jackson’s Death, S. Side Cyclists Advocate for Bike Lanes on Stony (Block Club)
- More Discussion of the Angela Park Case (The Chainlink, Keating Law)
- CTA Bus Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in the East Side Neighborhood (ABC)
- Lime Makes Their Pitch for Bringing More Dockless Electric Scooters to Chicago (WGN)
- Tribune: Spending $10M to Upgrade the East Riverwalk Is a Sound Investment
- Aurora Likely to Spend $54K on Security Fences for Downtown Parades (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,450, so we’ve got only $1,550 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.