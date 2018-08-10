Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 10

  • After Trucker Killed Cyclist, Bike Advocates Call for More Side Guards (Sun-Times)
  • …Others Blame the Tragedy on Bottleneck Caused by Construction Site (CBS)
  • Driver Who Fatally Struck Lorenzo Bryant, 37, Wanted on Homicide Charges (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans Releases Recommendations for Fixing Logan/Western
  • Curbed Checks Out the Car2Go Pilot
  • Fast Facts About the CTA (CBS)
  • Active Trans‘ Boulevard Lakefront Tour Is This Sunday

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,315, so we’ve got only $1,685 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog ChicagoBanner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

  • Tooscrapps

    Re: Narrow roads around construction sites

    The new tower going up at the old GGP site is taking a full lane of Wacker (b/t Randolph & Washington), right to the striped line. Really looking forward to 1-2 years of being honked at for taking the whole lane on that block.

  • rduke

    This, if car drivers didn’t bully cyclists legally taking the lane for their own safety, narrow lanes wouldn’t be a problem. Gutter riding is an epidemic.