Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 8

Tribune: A Gas Tax Hike Is Needed to Help Combat Climate Change

Driver Injures Cyclist in Old Town, Flees, Injures 5 Police Officers (ABC)

Video: Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Cyclist in June on 1200 Block of W. Cortland (NBC)

Photo Released of Car From February Hit-and-Run That Injured Pedestrian in Bowmanville (Patch)

Suspects Armed With Taser Rob Woman on Hyde Park Metra Platform (ABC)

New Illinois Ride-Hailing Background Check Law Takes Effect (Tribune)

Metra Commuters Complain of New Schedule, Crowding in Conjunction With PTC Install (Fox)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,060, so we’ve got $1,940 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago