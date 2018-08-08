Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 8

  • Tribune: A Gas Tax Hike Is Needed to Help Combat Climate Change
  • Driver Injures Cyclist in Old Town, Flees, Injures 5 Police Officers (ABC)
  • Video: Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Cyclist in June on 1200 Block of W. Cortland (NBC)
  • Photo Released of Car From February Hit-and-Run That Injured Pedestrian in Bowmanville (Patch)
  • Suspects Armed With Taser Rob Woman on Hyde Park Metra Platform (ABC)
  • New Illinois Ride-Hailing Background Check Law Takes Effect (Tribune)
  • Metra Commuters Complain of New Schedule, Crowding in Conjunction With PTC Install (Fox)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $48,060, so we’ve got $1,940 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog ChicagoBanner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

  • Kevin M

    Hip-hip-hooray for the Tribune’s sound editorial in favor of a carbon tax. Send this editorial to your State representatives.

  • Tooscrapps

    Re Cortland:

    There needs to be some tactical improvements on this stretch ASAP. It’s going to be at least another 3-4 years before we get any meaningful upgrades on the Cortland Connector.

  • planetshwoop

    I mean, maybe? Sure, increase the gas tax to discourage driving.

    But their request to rebate the money back to taxpayers is dumb. That too is inefficient — collect money to give it back. Use it if you collect it, otherwise don’t bother. You can allocate it at the county level to let a county decide how to use it — transit, improved roads, property tax relief — but collecting it to rebate it seems nuts.

  • Kevin M

    I intentionally looked past that detail because I believe law makers would, too. And, even if that rebate-detail did come with a carbon tax, I’d still take it. I think the sting at the pump would still make a difference in consumer habit.