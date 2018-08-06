Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 6

After Driver Killed Alyssa Lendino, 16, Friends Set up Lemonade Stands to Benefit Family (ABC)

Concrete Falls off Englewood Building, Injuring Pedestrians (CBS)

Ben Joravsky Discusses the CPD’s Racially Skewed Bike Ticketing Practices With ChiGov.com

…And John Discusses the Issue on Outside the Loop Radio

The Daily Herald Looks at How the CREATE Program Will Help Improve Metra Service

Dockless Bike-Share Is Coming to Champaign-Urbana (News-Gazette)

Youth for Black Lives Hosts a Teach-In, Including Bike Mechanics, at Blackstone Bikes on 8/12

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously offered us another month to meet that goal. We’re currently at $47,400, so we’re going to try to raise the last $2,600 by Wednesday 8/8 at midnight.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago