Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 6
- After Driver Killed Alyssa Lendino, 16, Friends Set up Lemonade Stands to Benefit Family (ABC)
- Concrete Falls off Englewood Building, Injuring Pedestrians (CBS)
- Ben Joravsky Discusses the CPD’s Racially Skewed Bike Ticketing Practices With ChiGov.com
- …And John Discusses the Issue on Outside the Loop Radio
- The Daily Herald Looks at How the CREATE Program Will Help Improve Metra Service
- Dockless Bike-Share Is Coming to Champaign-Urbana (News-Gazette)
- Youth for Black Lives Hosts a Teach-In, Including Bike Mechanics, at Blackstone Bikes on 8/12
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously offered us another month to meet that goal. We’re currently at $47,400, so we’re going to try to raise the last $2,600 by Wednesday 8/8 at midnight.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.
Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.