Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 3

Emanuel Announces $10M Overhaul of Riverwalk From State Street to the Lake (Tribune)

Protesters Took Over LSD, Streets of Lakeview During Anti-Violence March (Tribune)

Gazette Chicago Gloats Over the Fact that the Ashland BRT Is Indefinitely Back-Burnered

After Death of Luster Jackson, Support for Protected Bike Lanes on Stony (Block Club)

Ex-Forest Preserve Worker Indicted for Homicide After Fatal On-the-job Crash (Tribune)

2 Teens Abducted From CTA Bus Stops, Sexually Assaulted Within 4 Days (Patch)

Moody’s Boosts Outlook of CTA, RTA Debt (Crain’s)

The Tribune Looks at the Divvy Theft Problem

Batavia Offers Residents “Please Slow Down” Lawn Signs Before School Starts (Tribune)

Metra to Lolla Goers: “Give Regular Commuters a Break,” Don’t Ride AM Trains (Herald)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously offered us another month to meet that goal. We’re currently at $47,290, so we’re going to try to raise the last $2,710 by Wednesday 8/8 at midnight.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago