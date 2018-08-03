Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 3
- Emanuel Announces $10M Overhaul of Riverwalk From State Street to the Lake (Tribune)
- Protesters Took Over LSD, Streets of Lakeview During Anti-Violence March (Tribune)
- Gazette Chicago Gloats Over the Fact that the Ashland BRT Is Indefinitely Back-Burnered
- After Death of Luster Jackson, Support for Protected Bike Lanes on Stony (Block Club)
- Ex-Forest Preserve Worker Indicted for Homicide After Fatal On-the-job Crash (Tribune)
- 2 Teens Abducted From CTA Bus Stops, Sexually Assaulted Within 4 Days (Patch)
- Moody’s Boosts Outlook of CTA, RTA Debt (Crain’s)
- The Tribune Looks at the Divvy Theft Problem
- Batavia Offers Residents “Please Slow Down” Lawn Signs Before School Starts (Tribune)
- Metra to Lolla Goers: “Give Regular Commuters a Break,” Don’t Ride AM Trains (Herald)
