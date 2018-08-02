Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 2

Today’s Anti-Violence March May Take Over All Lanes of North LSD (Tribune)

4 Years After Construction Began, Navy Pier Flyover Is Nowhere Near Finished (CBS)

Cook County Funds Bike/Walk/Transit Priorities (Active Trans)

Motorist Consuelo Pina, 18, Died in a Crash in Elgin Saturday (ABC)

Northbrook Formalizes Bike and Pedestrian Plan (Tribune)

Libertyville Approves Down Metra Station Bids, Working on Temporary Site (Tribune)

How to Get to Lollapalooza Without a Car (Sun-Times)

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously offered us another month to meet that goal. We’re currently at $46,775, so we’re going to try to raise the last $3,225 by Wednesday 8/8 at midnight.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in there’s still time to do so. You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago