Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 1

Tribune: Plan for 4/2 Anti-Violence March on North LSD Has Gotten People’s Attention

DuPage County Is Pushing for a Western O’Hare Airport Terminal (Crain’s)

MSRHA’s Fast Track Initiative Is a Realistic Alternative to the Hyperloop Fantasy (Chicago)

Downstate Candidate Makes Racist Joke About Assault of Latino Girl on Bike (BND)

Natalie Moore Questions Name of “Urban Renewal” Brewery, Owner Defends It (Reader)

Pigeon-Feeding Women Curses Out State Rep in Viaduct by Blue Line Stop (Block Club)

South Side Critical Mass Rides to Rainbow Cone This Friday

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our midnight August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, and another major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with just one day to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago