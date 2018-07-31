Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 31

Active Trans’ Kyle Whitehead, IDOT Rep Discuss Converting N. LSD Lanes to Bus-Only (WTTW)

Is the Chicago Metro Area Gaining or Losing Jobs (Crain’s)

Driver Who Doored Luster Jackson, 58, Causing Fatal Bike Crash, Not Cited (Sun-Times)

Man Who Killed Denise Cavada, 48, in DUI While Doing 100 MPH Gets 6.5 Years (Tribune)

Construction Permit Issued for Jeff Park Transit Center Renovation (Curbed)

TOD With 60 Units, 26 Spots Proposed Near 606, Western Blue Stop (Block Club)

Active Trans Supports State and Local Regulations for E-Bikes

Man Who Cleans up Sedgwick Station Area Starts His Own Garbage Service (Block Club)

Tips for Adding Some Serenity to Your Morning ‘L’ Commute (Tribune)

Discussion of Efforts to Bring Metra Service to DeKalb Today 3-4 PM on WCPT 92.5 FM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with only a few days to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago