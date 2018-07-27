Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 27

City Sticker Hike Failed to Raise Revenue, Led to More Debt for African Americans (WBEZ)

Illinois Tollway Boss Alleges Threats From Board Members (Tribune)

Sun-Times: Despite “Zero Tolerance” CTA Drivers Crash While Using Phones, Keep Jobs

Pedestrian’s Foot Struck at Metra Hazel Crest Station (Tribune)

Kid-Friendly Spots Along Chicago ‘L’ Lines (Chicago Parent)

Forbes Checks Out the Bike-Friendly Spoke Apartments in River West

Meet Longtime Bike Safety Educator Larry Mysz (Active Trans)

A Kalamazoo Resident Uses Amtrak’s New Roll-on Bike Service to Explore Chicago (K102.5)

Slow Roll Co-Hosts Pullman: Bike Convergence Tomorrow at 10 AM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago