Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 26

The City Is Interested in Working With Bike Lane Uprising to Keep Lanes Clear (Tribune)

City Council Votes to Close the Chicago Ave. Underpass to the LFT at Night (Sun-Times)

Driver Who Killed ALyssa Lendino, 16, While Doing 107 Charged With Homicide (Tribune)

NWU History Professor & Balbo Booster Debate Whether Street Should Be Renamed (WTTW)

You Can Hop a Wolverine Train to Kalamazoo or Detroit With an Unboxed Bike (WZKO)

Blackstone Bikes Is Hiring a Program Manager (The Chainlink)

7/27 CCM Route Proposed to Highlight CPD’s Zero-Tolerance Bike Ticketing in POC Areas

