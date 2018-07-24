Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 24

Activists Plan to March on LSD on 8/2 to Wrigley to Highlight Resource Disparities (Sun-Times)

Active Trans: We Need to Find Funding to Make the CTA’s Accessibility Plan a Reality

Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Killed Carl Santelli, 67, on Dangerous Des Plaines Street (ABC)

Chicago Set to Pay $3M to Families of 2 Killed During Police Chase (Associated Press)

Officer Attacked on State/Lake Platform, 1 in Custody (Sun-Times)

There’s Been a Rash of Bike Thefts From Garages in Logan Square (Block Club)

Shuttle Service Launches Between Elmhurst Metra and Oak Brook Businesses (Tribune)

Tribune: Chicago Needs to Regulate E-Scooter Before They Become a Hazard & Nuisance

Big Marsh Bike Convergence Will Highlight SE Side Walking & Biking Issues (Active Trans)

Bike Lane Uprising Met With Finance Department to Discuss Ticketing (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago