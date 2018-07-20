Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 20

Alderman Rename Congress for Ida B. Wells After Caving on Balbo Issue (Sun-Times)

Hopkins Will Spend $15K to Close Chicago Ave. LFT Underpass at Night (Sun-Times)

How Ald. Ramirez-Rosa Is Working to Demystify Redevelopment (Chicago Mag)

Oswego Keeps up Push for Metra Service to Kendall County (Tribune)

Possible $3M Settlement for Families of 2 People Killed After Police Chase (Tribune)

Westmont Pizzeria to Reopen a Day After Driver Crashed Into It (CBS)

Cook County Forest Worker Was Going 76 in 30 Zone Before Fatal Crash (Tribune)

Schaumburg Holds a Bike Education Session on Sunday 7/29 (Tribune)

