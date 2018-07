Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 18

Can We Learn From The 606 Experience & Prevent Future Displacement? (Curbed)

Why Wasn’t Reverting N. LSD to a Surface Road Considered? (Transport Politic)

Driver in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Homewood Dairy Queen (NBC)

Avondale Food Pantry Closed After Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Manager (Block Club)

Lawsuit Accuses City of Exceeding $250 Cap on Fines for Drivers (Sun-Times)

Audrey H. Nixon Pedestrian Bridge Opens in Waukegan (Herald)

Metra’s Fox River Bridge in Elgin on Track for 2020 Completion (Tribune)

Western Spring Residents Say They Want a Sound Wall for I0294 Expansion (Tribune)

“Black Tiberinus” Sculpture Is Coming to the Riverwalk (Tribune)

Meet the Musicians Who Turned the Former N/D/M Slip Lane Into a Stage (Block Club)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago