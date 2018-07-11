Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 11

Musk Shows Off Tunneling Hardware for His (Not-Invented Yet) OE Pods (Curbed)

Manhattan Institute Fellow Praises Emanuel’s TOD, Affordable Housing Policies (Crain’s)

Almost 900 Mixed-Income Homes Planned for Former Harold Ickes Site (Tribune)

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near 95th and Halsted (ABC)

Driver Flips Car, Grazes Pedestrian in Naperville, Causing Minor Injuries (Patch)

Cyclist Knocked off Bike and Robbed at Addison and Racine (CWB Chicago)

Tell Rauner to Sign the Bike Walk Education in Schools Act (Active Trans)

Lake Forest Considers Funding for Metra Project That Would Increase Service (Tribune)

After Killing Its Divvy Program, Oak Park Sells Stations to Chicago for $147K (Tribune)

OK Cupid’s Risqué Ad Campaign Has Been Banned From the CTA, Park District (Reader)

MPC Think & Drink on Creativity, Urban Arts & Economic Vitality on 8/2

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago