Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 2

  • Sun-Times: Costs for O’Hare People Mover Project Soar Due to No-Bid Add-ons
  • Driver Who Fled Traffic Stop, Causing Fatal Car Crash, Is in Custody (ABC)
  • CTA Bus Driver Struck and Injured Man in Marquette Park (Tribune)
  • CTA Installs New HD Cameras at Red Line Stations (ABC)
  • Blue Island Branch of Metra Electric Will Be Shut Down 7/7 for Track Work (ABC)
  • Green Line Service Briefly Suspended Due to Obstruction on the Tracks (NBC)
  • Will Libertyville’s Downtown Station Finally Get a New Look? (Herald)
  • Crain’s Profiles Matthew Pritzker, Who Allegedly Struck a Cyclist on Purpose
  • SBC Reporter Lynda Lopez Weighs in on $52 Pilsen Gentrification Tour (Block Club)
  • Ribbon Cutting for the New Major Taylor Mural on the Little Calumet Bridge 7/21

  • Jeremy

    Article in the New York Times about Tesla speeding up production to reach production goals.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/30/business/tesla-factory-musk.html

    A couple of quotes:

    “Tesla views its production line as a laboratory for untested techniques.
    In recent weeks, company executives concluded they could produce Model 3
    underbodies with fewer spot welds than they had been using. The car is
    still held together by about 5,000 welds, but engineers concluded that
    some 300 were unnecessary and reprogrammed robots to assemble the steel
    underbody without them.”

    “In another bid to push the limits of technology, Tesla at times pulls
    robots off the line and tests them operating at speeds greater than
    specified by the supplier”