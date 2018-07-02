Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 2

- Sun-Times: Costs for O’Hare People Mover Project Soar Due to No-Bid Add-ons
- Driver Who Fled Traffic Stop, Causing Fatal Car Crash, Is in Custody (ABC)
- CTA Bus Driver Struck and Injured Man in Marquette Park (Tribune)
- CTA Installs New HD Cameras at Red Line Stations (ABC)
- Blue Island Branch of Metra Electric Will Be Shut Down 7/7 for Track Work (ABC)
- Green Line Service Briefly Suspended Due to Obstruction on the Tracks (NBC)
- Will Libertyville’s Downtown Station Finally Get a New Look? (Herald)
- Crain’s Profiles Matthew Pritzker, Who Allegedly Struck a Cyclist on Purpose
- SBC Reporter Lynda Lopez Weighs in on $52 Pilsen Gentrification Tour (Block Club)
- Ribbon Cutting for the New Major Taylor Mural on the Little Calumet Bridge 7/21