Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 26
- Woodstock Institute: How Chicago Ticketing Practices Unfairly Burden Communities of Color
- Phleger to Lead Anti-Violence Rally That Will Take Over Park of Dan Ryan on 7/7 (Tribune)
- What Can Chicago Learn From NYC on Pedestrian Safety (WBEZ)
- Union Station’s Glass-Box Expansion Is Reminiscent of the Soldier Field Add-on (Crain’s)
- Active Trans Provides More Details About Its Position on Dockless Scooters
- Construction Underway on Logan Square’s LGBT-Friendly Affordable TOD (Block Club)
- New Approach to Dispersing O’Hare Noise Could Spell Nighttime Relief (Herald)
- What’s It Like to Be a CTA Rail Operator? (WBEZ)
- Pedaling the LFT and 606 Are Among the Most “Chicago” Things to Do in the City (Thrillist)
- Gentlemen: Please Avoid “Man-Shoaling” Women in Bike Lanes (The Chainlink)
- South Side Critical Mass House Music Ride to Summer Dance on Friday 7/6
