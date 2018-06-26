Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 26

  • Woodstock Institute: How Chicago Ticketing Practices Unfairly Burden Communities of Color
  • Phleger to Lead Anti-Violence Rally That Will Take Over Park of Dan Ryan on 7/7 (Tribune)
  • What Can Chicago Learn From NYC on Pedestrian Safety (WBEZ)
  • Union Station’s Glass-Box Expansion Is Reminiscent of the Soldier Field Add-on (Crain’s)
  • Active Trans Provides More Details About Its Position on Dockless Scooters
  • Construction Underway on Logan Square’s LGBT-Friendly Affordable TOD (Block Club)
  • New Approach to Dispersing O’Hare Noise Could Spell Nighttime Relief (Herald)
  • What’s It Like to Be a CTA Rail Operator? (WBEZ)
  • Pedaling the LFT and 606 Are Among the Most “Chicago” Things to Do in the City (Thrillist)
  • Gentlemen: Please Avoid “Man-Shoaling” Women in Bike Lanes (The Chainlink)
  • South Side Critical Mass House Music Ride to Summer Dance on Friday 7/6

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Banner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

  • FlamingoFresh

    One of the big takeaways from the WBEX podcast is that New York City is making an effort to reduce traffic fatalities compared to Chicago. Actions (and money) speak louder than words. Lowering the city speed limit from 30 to 25 was important but enforcing it on a regular basis is what makes it effective.