Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 20

  • Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans, Who Promoted O’Hare Express, Steps Down (Crain’s)
  • Van Driver Dies After  Crashing Into Semi Stopped on Expressway Shoulder (Sun-Times)
  • WTTW Journalist Elizabeth Brackett’s LFT Bike Crash Death Ruled an Accident (Sun-Times)
  • Man Shot While riding a Bike in Portage Park (Sun-Times)
  • Petition Asking CTA & Metra to Install Anti-Suicide Lighting Has 15K Signatures (Care2)
  • Section of I-55 Buckles in Central Illinois’ Heat Wave (Herald)
  • Metra Is Adding Trains for Sunday’s Pride Parade (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

