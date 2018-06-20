Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 20
- Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans, Who Promoted O’Hare Express, Steps Down (Crain’s)
- Van Driver Dies After Crashing Into Semi Stopped on Expressway Shoulder (Sun-Times)
- WTTW Journalist Elizabeth Brackett’s LFT Bike Crash Death Ruled an Accident (Sun-Times)
- Man Shot While riding a Bike in Portage Park (Sun-Times)
- Petition Asking CTA & Metra to Install Anti-Suicide Lighting Has 15K Signatures (Care2)
- Section of I-55 Buckles in Central Illinois’ Heat Wave (Herald)
- Metra Is Adding Trains for Sunday’s Pride Parade (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA