Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 15

  • Turning Driver Fatally Struck Male Cyclist, 41, on 600 Block of N. Erie (Sun-Times)
  • Good Samaritan Saved the Life of WTTW’s Elizabeth Brackett After Bike Injury (Sun-Times)
  • Can Musk Build O’Hare Express for Less That Half the Price of $2.3 B Red Lne Extension? (Crain’s)
  • Metra Pays the Price for Being Frugal (Crain’s)
  • Metra to Stop Selling Tickets, 10-Ride Passes From 15 Stations (WGN)
  • Study: Divvy Stations Are Getting About 15X as Much Use in Avondale as E. Garfield (U.S. News)
  • “America’s Got Talent” Hopeful Booted From Performing at Red Line Lake Station (Reader)
  • We Keep You Rollin’ Hosts a Community Bike Ride on Sunday 6/23, 10 AM

  • Kevin M

    Only in our great country (that is getting GREATER all the time) can a person kill another person with a lethal weapon and receive a ticket for their “accident”. Cars don’t kill, Guns don’t kill; America kills Americans.

  • Cameron Puetz

    RE: Metra to Stop Selling Tickets, 10-Ride Passes From 15 Stations
    This seems like a flaw in the design of the ticketing system. Metra ticket machines don’t seem any more likely to be targeted than Ventra machines, parking meters, parking ramp pay stations, Divvy stations, or the hundreds of other unattended credit card pay systems spread throughout the city. How do the other pay stations avoid this problem? Is the vendor that sold Metra a faulty system being held accountable? What options are available for customers not ridding all the way downtown?

    Metra and their supplier dropped the ball on this one. It shouldn’t be up to riders to work around Metra’s flawed ticketing system.

  • ohsweetnothing

    At the risk of jumping to conclusions, anyone familar with that stretch of Ogden probably has a strong idea about how that cyclist was killed. That section is awful and it, along with all the side streets (Erie, May) are designed as glorified on-ramps to the expressway.

  • Tooscrapps

    Odgen is terrible it’s whole length. It *could* be a great NW/SW route, especially south of Roosevelt, if the City had the money or the will for a major overhaul.

  • ohsweetnothing

    Hard agree. I wonder who has jurisdiction of the street.

  • Tooscrapps

    Considering it’s Route 66, I’m leaning towards IDOT.

  • ohsweetnothing

    Oh wow, I just assumed that was Adams all the out to….somewhere, hah.

    Yeah that would probably be quite the stumbling block…

  • rohmen

    Would it really be that hard for Musk to come in at under what the red line will cost? There’s been a lot written recently as to why infrastructure projects cost so much in the U.S. (and most of it seems to be chalked up to poor project mgmt.), and I think Musk (or any private entity spending its own money) could easily come in under what a traditional government-funded project would cost.