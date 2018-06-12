No Citations for Driver Who Fatally Struck Paul J. Gunia, 61, in Belmont Terrace

The 8300 block of West Belmont, looking north. Image: Google Street View
The 8300 block of West Belmont, looking north. Image: Google Street View

A driver leaving a shopping center struck and killed Paul J. Gunia, 61, in the Belmont Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side and was not cited.

At about 5:40 p.m. Gunia was crossing northbound in the 8300 block of Belmont Avenue, according to Officer Ronald Westbrook from Police News Affairs. The Thatcher Woods shopping center is on the south side of the block.

The motorist was leaving a parking spot and heading north to turn left when he struck Gunia, Westbrook said. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Belmont is a five-lane street at this location. Westbrook said no charges are pending against the driver because Gunia “was not in the crosswalk while crossing the street” and the collision was ruled an “accident.”

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 23
Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May and June

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SUV Driver Kills East Side Woman and Flees the Scene

By John Greenfield |
View Larger Map The 10400 block of South Ewing, from the driver’s perspective. In what appears to be the first pedestrian fatality of 2014, an SUV driver fatally struck a 44-year-old woman Saturday on the 10400 block of South Ewing in the East Side neighborhood, then fled the scene. Angelia L. Alvarado, 44, of the […]

Senior Fatally Struck on Halsted Street in Boystown

By John Greenfield |
An elderly man was struck and killed yesterday afternoon on the 3300 block of North Halsted Street in Lakeview’s Boystown district. Around 3:15 p.m., a 78-year-old male “unexpectedly crossed in the middle of the street into traffic,” according to Officer José Estrada from Police News Affairs. The man was struck by a southbound driver, Estrada said. […]