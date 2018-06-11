Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 11

  • Active Trans: More Cams, Lower Speed Limits Needed to Address Pedestrian Fatalities (Sun-Times)
  • The Tribune Tries to Measure the Success of Chicago’s Vision Zero Program One Year Later
  • City Launches Design Competition Announced for New O’Hare Terminal (ABC)
  • …Although the Winning Loop Link Station Design Had Zero Influence on the Final Product
  • Study Finds That Chicago Only Has 13 “Classic Main Streets,” Needs More (Chicago Mag)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Man in Antioch (Sun-Times)
  • Lyft Driver, Another Motorist Charged With DUI After Fatal Head-on Crash in Humboldt (ABC)
  • New Metra BNSF Schedule Started Today (ABC)
  • AbbVie, Catholic Charities, Distributing Bikes to Veterans for Transportation Needs (Herald)
  • New App Coord Aims to Make It Easier to Combine Divvy and Transit Trips (Curbed)
  • Meet Maria Bousted From PoCampo, a Chicago-Based Bike Bag Company (The Chainlink)
  • Despite the Cold Mist, World Naked Bike Ride Drew Over 1,000 (TribuneSun-TimesTime Out)

  • 13 Chicago Classic Main Streets. Any chance someone knows any others in the article besides Lincoln Square. Argyle? China Town? Andersonville? Devon?

  • Carter O’Brien

    I was curious as well. They seem to be included in the urban planning study that is referenced, but it’s behind a paywall.