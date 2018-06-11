Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 11
- Active Trans: More Cams, Lower Speed Limits Needed to Address Pedestrian Fatalities (Sun-Times)
- The Tribune Tries to Measure the Success of Chicago’s Vision Zero Program One Year Later
- City Launches Design Competition Announced for New O’Hare Terminal (ABC)
- …Although the Winning Loop Link Station Design Had Zero Influence on the Final Product
- Study Finds That Chicago Only Has 13 “Classic Main Streets,” Needs More (Chicago Mag)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Man in Antioch (Sun-Times)
- Lyft Driver, Another Motorist Charged With DUI After Fatal Head-on Crash in Humboldt (ABC)
- New Metra BNSF Schedule Started Today (ABC)
- AbbVie, Catholic Charities, Distributing Bikes to Veterans for Transportation Needs (Herald)
- New App Coord Aims to Make It Easier to Combine Divvy and Transit Trips (Curbed)
- Meet Maria Bousted From PoCampo, a Chicago-Based Bike Bag Company (The Chainlink)
- Despite the Cold Mist, World Naked Bike Ride Drew Over 1,000 (Tribune, Sun-Times, Time Out)
