Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 8

  • Reps From Active Trans, CMAP, and Planetarium Discuss Commuter Challenge (WBEZ)
  • Homeless Advocates Say They’ll Keep Fighting for the Right to Camp on City Streets (Reader)
  • Chicago’s Most Famous Urban Planner Now Has His Own Musical (Sun-Times)
  • Pranksters Place a Single LimeBike in Every Parking Spot at Their Rockford School (RRStar)
  • A Guide to This Saturday Night’s World Naked Bike Ride (Tribune)
  • The Bike Week Rally Is an Evening Event This Year, Thursday 6/21 5 PM at Daley Plaza
  • Active Trans Celebrates Lakefront Trail Separation 6/28 at Theater on the Lake

