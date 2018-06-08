Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 8

- Reps From Active Trans, CMAP, and Planetarium Discuss Commuter Challenge (WBEZ)
- Homeless Advocates Say They’ll Keep Fighting for the Right to Camp on City Streets (Reader)
- Chicago’s Most Famous Urban Planner Now Has His Own Musical (Sun-Times)
- Pranksters Place a Single LimeBike in Every Parking Spot at Their Rockford School (RRStar)
- A Guide to This Saturday Night’s World Naked Bike Ride (Tribune)
- The Bike Week Rally Is an Evening Event This Year, Thursday 6/21 5 PM at Daley Plaza
- Active Trans Celebrates Lakefront Trail Separation 6/28 at Theater on the Lake