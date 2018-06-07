Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 7

  • Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Re: Removal of Uptown Viaduct Encampments (Tribune)
  • High Taxes Aren’t Necessarily to Blame for Illinois’ Population Loss (Crain’s)
  • Man Accused of Pushing Woman Onto CTA Tracks Charged With Attempted Murder (CBS)
  • Driver Crashes SUV Through Glass Wall of Martial Arts School, Injuring Girl (CBS)
  • Police: Victim of Hit-and-Run Drove Wrong Way on Lake Shore Drive (Tribune)
  • Police Issue Alerts About Robberies in State Street Red Line Stations (CBS)
  • UIC Students Survey Residents About Expected Health Benefits of Weber Spur (Active Trans)
  • Trek Settles With Family of Comedian Chris Farley After Naming Fat Bike After Him (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Banner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter