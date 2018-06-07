Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 7
- Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Re: Removal of Uptown Viaduct Encampments (Tribune)
- High Taxes Aren’t Necessarily to Blame for Illinois’ Population Loss (Crain’s)
- Man Accused of Pushing Woman Onto CTA Tracks Charged With Attempted Murder (CBS)
- Driver Crashes SUV Through Glass Wall of Martial Arts School, Injuring Girl (CBS)
- Police: Victim of Hit-and-Run Drove Wrong Way on Lake Shore Drive (Tribune)
- Police Issue Alerts About Robberies in State Street Red Line Stations (CBS)
- UIC Students Survey Residents About Expected Health Benefits of Weber Spur (Active Trans)
- Trek Settles With Family of Comedian Chris Farley After Naming Fat Bike After Him (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA