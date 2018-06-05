Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 5

- Illinois Gets $132M Grant to Reduce South Side Rail Congestion (Tribune)
- Read Metropolitan Planning Council‘s Blueprint for Addressing Chicago Segregation
- Suspect Accused of Pushing Woman Onto Red Line Tracks Apprehended (CBS)
- The Tribune Looks at Thwarted Attempts to Build Affordable Housing on NW Side
- The Yard Social Reports on Last Week’s Transport Chicago Conference
- Experts Discussed 4 “Surprising” Side Effects of Autonomous Vehicles at TC (Forbes)
- A Discussion of How to Fund Roads if Electric Cars Deplete Gas Tax Revenue at TC (Forbes)