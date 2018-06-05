Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 5

  • 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-57, Including Chicago Firefighter (CBS)
  • Driver Who Killed Amy Machairas, 58, in Morgan Park Claimed Sun Was in Her Eyes (Sun-Times)
  • Mitchell: Help the Police Find Men Who Allegedly Pushed People Onto CTA Tracks (Sun-Times)
  • Letter: Lake Forest Group Opposes Any Freight-Related Expansion of Hiawatha Corridor (DNS)
  • An Update on the Lakefront Trail Separation Project (Sun-Times)
  • 350 More Apartments Are Coming to the South Loop (Curbed)
  • Lincoln Towing: We’re Losing Business Due to “Public Outcry” Over Alleged Violations (Tribune)

  • Cameron Puetz

    North Shore NIMBYs really don’t want a third track, but at least they clarified that they’re open to somehow having enhanced commuter service with capacity additions. Have any other busy triple tracked shared Metra/Amtrak/ fright corridors like the BNSF received this kind of push back.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Let’s all have a moment of silence for Lincoln Towing. Nah.