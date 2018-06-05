Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 5
- 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-57, Including Chicago Firefighter (CBS)
- Driver Who Killed Amy Machairas, 58, in Morgan Park Claimed Sun Was in Her Eyes (Sun-Times)
- Mitchell: Help the Police Find Men Who Allegedly Pushed People Onto CTA Tracks (Sun-Times)
- Letter: Lake Forest Group Opposes Any Freight-Related Expansion of Hiawatha Corridor (DNS)
- An Update on the Lakefront Trail Separation Project (Sun-Times)
- 350 More Apartments Are Coming to the South Loop (Curbed)
- Lincoln Towing: We’re Losing Business Due to “Public Outcry” Over Alleged Violations (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA