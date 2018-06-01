Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 1

  • The Biking & Walking Safety Education Bill is in the Home Stretch (Active Trans)
  • Cahill: “Sharing Economy” Enterprises Need to Be Regulated Like Businesses (Crain’s)
  • Mans Gets 3 Years for Motorcycle DUI Crash That Killed His Fiancee (Tribune)
  • Can Dockless and Station-Based Bike-Share Program Coexist? (Curbed)
  • Divvy Glitch Sends International Visitors Eager to Rent Bikes on a Hunt (Chicago Pipeline)
  • New Hotel Planned Near Logan Square Station (Curbed)
  • Midwest Airlines Comeback Bid Begins, Service Could Resume in 2020 (Tribune)

