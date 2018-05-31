Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 31

  • Chicago Is Gaining More Young, Affluent Households, But Not in Black Neighborhoods (Crain’s)
  • It’s Cheaper to Get Around by Ride-Share Than Own a Car in Chicago (Chicago Inno)
  • 2 CPD Officers Suspended for Lying About Crash That Injured Teen 14 Years Ago (Tribune)
  • 3 Drivers Crash After Police Chase at O’Hare, Injuring 6 (Tribune)
  • Police: Man Struck and Injured After Stepping Out of Car in Park Ridge (Tribune)
  • Home Repairs Grant Aims to Slow Displacement Near the Bloomingdale  (Crain’s)
  • CTA, Pace Announce Draft Proposal of Bus Route Changes (Daily Northwestern)
  • Food Truck Case Against Chicago Heads to State Supreme Court (Tribune)
  • Take Active Trans’ Survey to Improve Walking & Biking on Logan Boulevard
  • Get Free Ice Cream Samples All Week at the Clark/Lake Station (Tribune)
  • Q & A Session About Getting CrossRail Proposal Into the ON TO 2050 Plan on 6/21

