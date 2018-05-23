Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 23

  • Alders King and Reilly will introduce an ordinance to change short Balbo Drive name to Ida B. Wells (Sun-Times)
  • Chicago City Council to vote to approve the Obama Presidential Center, including road widening scheme (ABC7)
  • Teenagers say they use Lyft and Uber despite company rules against ferrying minors (NBC5)
  • 5th Ward candidate supports rebuilding Green Line east of Cottage Grove, while Rev. Finney opposes (Maroon)
  • Tribune reporter Mary Wisniewski is tweeting from the International Transport Forum conference in Germany

  • BlueFairlane

    Ida. B. Wells is somebody who deserves to have a street named after her, but I’m on the side of that being too many Wells Streets too close together. Who’s Wells Street named after? Can we rename Wells Street so that it’s named after Ida B. Wells?

  • Louis S

    Yeah, fortunately they do not intersect, but will definitely cause confusion.

  • Jeremy

    According to Wikipedia: “is named in honor of William Wells, a United States Army Captain who died in the Battle of Fort Dearborn.”

    Also: “Wells Street was named in Time Magazine’s 1976 article ‘The Porno Plague’.”

  • Austin Busch

    Simple solution, rename Balbo Drive as Ida Drive. Sure it’s not a last name.

  • BlueFairlane

    Well, there’s the answer. Change Balbo to Wells, and change Wells to Porno Plague Memorial Boulevard.

  • BlueFairlane

    I want to make jokes, but I’m going to answer this one seriously.

    There are many reasons to name a street after Ida B. Wells, but one of the more significant is a recognition of populations that have been skipped over by those composing the historical record. I think you undercut that goal by using a first name instead of a last. It would set a precedent–perhaps accidental and perhaps not–that while all the old white guys were significant enough to be formally addressed by their surnames, a black woman is enough of a lesser person to be addressed casually. I think that’s an unfortunate statement.

  • Kevin M

    Re: Re-building the Green Line east of Cottage Grove

    I am all for extending Green Line service back to Jackson Park, but I can see why there is resistance to extending the El down and over Woodlawn’s economic engine and community backbone. I wonder why the Green Line could not run east down and over an alley after it leaves the mainline–like the Brown line does north of Belmont.

    Lets flip the script:

    1) Imagine the different look and feel and property values of Lakeview, Ravenswood, or Lincoln Square if the Brown Line ran over Belmont, Damen, and Lawrence.

    2) Now imagine the Green Line running over an nearby alley to the north or south of 63rd street? How would 63rd St. look and feel today? How could Woodlawn’s El-crime concern be addressed?

    I know running the Green Line over an alley might require some land acquisition and building removal, but if we can do that in Lakeview for the greater good (Flyover), we can do it in Woodlawn.