Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 22
- Latest Steps in the Your New Blue Initiative Include Belmont, Jeff Park Rehabs (NBC)
- Emanuel Asks His Supporters to Back OPC Plan, Including $175M Road Expansions (Crain’s)
- Cook County Commissioner: Prevent Carjackings Through Community Investment (Crain’s)
- “Folded Map” Project Introduces Residents on Opposite Sides of Chicago to Each Other (Tribune)
- Arena Criticized for Demanding Parking at Police Station for Cubs/Sox Game (Sun-Times)
- Kids Ride Free on Metra All Summer Long (CBS)
- Active Trans’ Bike the Drive Fundraiser Is This Sunday
