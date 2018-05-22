Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 22

  • Latest Steps in the Your New Blue Initiative Include Belmont, Jeff Park Rehabs (NBC)
  • Emanuel Asks His Supporters to Back OPC Plan, Including $175M Road Expansions (Crain’s)
  • Cook County Commissioner: Prevent Carjackings Through Community Investment (Crain’s)
  • “Folded Map” Project Introduces Residents on Opposite Sides of Chicago to Each Other (Tribune)
  • Arena Criticized for Demanding Parking at Police Station for Cubs/Sox Game (Sun-Times)
  • Kids Ride Free on Metra All Summer Long (CBS)
  • Active Trans’ Bike the Drive Fundraiser Is This Sunday

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Banner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter