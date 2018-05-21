Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 24

  • CTA Getting Ready to Install 600-Plus HD Security Cams Funded by Ride-Share Fee (NBC)
  • Activists: Make 30% of New & Rehabbed Housing Near Obama Center Affordable (Tribune)
  • Police: Apparently Drunk Driver Fatally Struck Sandra Mitchell in Archer Heights (ABC)
  • Preckwinkle: Carjacking Law Would Result in Unnecessary Incarceration of POC Youth (Crain’s)
  • MPC Takes a Look at What It Would Take to Implement Fare-Free CTA Service
  • The Reader’s Ryan Smith Is Underwhelmed by the Rezkoville Development Plans
  • The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Talks With The Rideshare Guy Advice Guru
  • Local Author Chris McAuliffe Publishes a Book About the History of Chicago Cycling (CXM)
  • Chaddick Discussion of Bike Policies & Trends Tuesday 4 PM, 243 S. Wabash
  • International Architecture and Development Conference Comes to Chicago May 30-31

