Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 24
- CTA Getting Ready to Install 600-Plus HD Security Cams Funded by Ride-Share Fee (NBC)
- Activists: Make 30% of New & Rehabbed Housing Near Obama Center Affordable (Tribune)
- Police: Apparently Drunk Driver Fatally Struck Sandra Mitchell in Archer Heights (ABC)
- Preckwinkle: Carjacking Law Would Result in Unnecessary Incarceration of POC Youth (Crain’s)
- MPC Takes a Look at What It Would Take to Implement Fare-Free CTA Service
- The Reader’s Ryan Smith Is Underwhelmed by the Rezkoville Development Plans
- The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Talks With The Rideshare Guy Advice Guru
- Local Author Chris McAuliffe Publishes a Book About the History of Chicago Cycling (CXM)
- Chaddick Discussion of Bike Policies & Trends Tuesday 4 PM, 243 S. Wabash
- International Architecture and Development Conference Comes to Chicago May 30-31
