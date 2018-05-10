Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 10

  • Zorn Blasts Richard M. Daley’s Parking Policies, William Daley Defends Them (Tribune)
  • Metra Will Spend $500K Testing New Fare Structure, 1 Day Pass (Tribune)
  • CTA Approves Renting Wilson Space to Chicago Market, Extends 31st St. Bus Pilot (Tribune)
  • Man Charged With Aggravated DUI After Fatal Eisenhower Crash (CBS)
  • Joravsky & Glowacz Discuss Bike Safety, and How to Accommodate Cyclists on LSD (Chigov.com)
  • Dallas Op-Ed: Bike-Share Works in Chicago Thanks to “Fantastic” Bike Infra (D Magazine)
  • Active Trans Is Gearing up for Bike the Drive on Sunday, May 27
  • Burke, Borzo, and Neufeld Lead Small Rides for Active Trans This Summer
