Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 10

- Zorn Blasts Richard M. Daley’s Parking Policies, William Daley Defends Them (Tribune)
- Metra Will Spend $500K Testing New Fare Structure, 1 Day Pass (Tribune)
- CTA Approves Renting Wilson Space to Chicago Market, Extends 31st St. Bus Pilot (Tribune)
- Man Charged With Aggravated DUI After Fatal Eisenhower Crash (CBS)
- Joravsky & Glowacz Discuss Bike Safety, and How to Accommodate Cyclists on LSD (Chigov.com)
- Dallas Op-Ed: Bike-Share Works in Chicago Thanks to “Fantastic” Bike Infra (D Magazine)
- Active Trans Is Gearing up for Bike the Drive on Sunday, May 27
- Burke, Borzo, and Neufeld Lead Small Rides for Active Trans This Summer