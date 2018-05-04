Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 4
- Obama Presidential Center Faces Plan Commission Vote This Month (Curbed)
- Police Chase in Country Club Hills Results in 5-Car Crash, Multiple Injuries (ABC)
- Man Accused of Pushing Woman Onto Tracks at Armitage/Western Is in Custody (CBS)
- Repeat DUI Offender Who Told Cops to “Go Get Real Criminals” Is Acquitted (Tribune)
- Rauner Participates in Campaign to Raise Driver Awareness of Motorcyclists (The Southern)
- Sun-Times Columnist Neil Steinberg Takes an Electrical-Assist LimeBike for a Spin
- A Visual History of O’Hare International Airport (Tribune)
- “Masked Bandit” Apprehended Near Red Line Tracks Turns Out to Be a Raccoon (Sun-Times)
- Try Out DoBi & Divvy Cycles Tomorrow at “Cinco de Bike-Share” in Riverdale (The Chainlink)
