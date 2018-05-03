Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 3

  • Tribune Editorial: Bringing Shared Bikes to the South Side Is Long Overdue
  • More Chicago Dockless Bike-Share Coverage (Tribune, Route 50, Built in Chicago)
  • Chicago Eyes 606 Extension, Light Rail Route from North Side to Downtown (Tribune)
  • Boy, 15, Struck by Bullet While Riding #94 S. California Bus in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Trains Employees to “Question, Persuade and Refer” to Prevent Rail Suicides (Tribune)
  • School Bus Driver Charged With DUI After Crystal Lake Crash (ABC)
  • Metra North Central Service Impacted by Derailment Near Mundelein (ABC)
  • U-Pass Program a Net Loss, According to CTA Data (Maroon)
  • Active Trans Is Gearing Up for Bike The Drive on Sunday, May 27

  • Kevin M

    That Chicago Maroon article about the U-Pass cost misses a big point, which is to say that there would not be nearly as many rides taken by those U-Pass students if they were paying the single-fare cost for each ride. A better comparison might have been to look at the cost of most of these students buying multiple 30-day passes in replace of the U-Pass.

    However, the article also misses the underlying point of the U-Pass–it provides subsidized transportation cost to a population that–for the vast majority–is low-income. Students are low-income, and often in debt, and our society’s & economy’s future needs to step up and help with costs such as transportation and housing. Providing the U-Pass is just one way–but it is far from enough.

  • Cameron Puetz

    It’s not reported anywhere yet, but the Dearborn bridge is closed for emergency repairs. South bound cyclists probably want to detour to Wells. Good luck to northbound cyclists.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    I’ll tweet this out. I find State Street to be reasonably bikeable, especially when I’m in a hurry and not in the mood to wait for the long stoplights on Dearborn.

  • Austin Busch

    So they have a light rail route mostly mapped out from the Clybourn Metra stop to Grand, but they don’t say where the terminus would be. It’s close to Olgivie and maybe Union Station a bit further, but the map also ends just shy of the Carol Ave crossing. They don’t seem afraid of building bridges. It’ll be interesting to see if they go west to Fulton Market, East to the Michigan Ave, or if they break off early for an L transfer.

  • Cameron Puetz

    From Grand there are lots of options. The new route could follow the UP-N/UP-NW alignment into Oglive, the unused but right of way intact route onto the MD tracks into Union, or it follow either of those alignments to connect to a CTA line. The Green/Pink elevated tracks and the unsued stub tunnels on the Blue Line at Milwaukee and Lake are both potential interface points with the CTA.

    This area is ripe for a transit line. It’s near, but not directly served by lines with overcrowding issues. There’s substantial investment and likely growing population in the area. Thanks to it’s recent industrial history, at the moment there are intact rail right of ways to work with. Not at least reserving a route for a transit line now would be a huge missed opportunity,