Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 3
- Tribune Editorial: Bringing Shared Bikes to the South Side Is Long Overdue
- More Chicago Dockless Bike-Share Coverage (Tribune, Route 50, Built in Chicago)
- Chicago Eyes 606 Extension, Light Rail Route from North Side to Downtown (Tribune)
- Boy, 15, Struck by Bullet While Riding #94 S. California Bus in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
- Metra Trains Employees to “Question, Persuade and Refer” to Prevent Rail Suicides (Tribune)
- School Bus Driver Charged With DUI After Crystal Lake Crash (ABC)
- Metra North Central Service Impacted by Derailment Near Mundelein (ABC)
- U-Pass Program a Net Loss, According to CTA Data (Maroon)
- Active Trans Is Gearing Up for Bike The Drive on Sunday, May 27
