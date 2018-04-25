Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 25

  • Driver Who Killed Motorist Charles Siebel, 49, While Street Racing Gets 2.5 Years (Tribune)
  • Romeoville Mayor Accused of Threatening Police During Booking for Alleged DUI (Tribune)
  • West Side Residents Ask City Council for Stronger “Anti-Gang Loitering” Ordinance (Sun-Times)
  • 384 Mixed-Income Apartments, 547 Car Spots Planned for Douglas Park (Curbed)
  • Letter: Metra’s Request for Riders to Help Police the Collection of Fares is Unreasonable (Tribune)
  • How Divvy Bikes Get Delivered to Stations and Rebalanced (CBS)
  • Students Launch Bike Rental Company on NWU Campus (Daily Northwestern)
  • Swiss Tourism Board Sponsoring Free Bike-Share Rides in Chicago and 3 Other Cities (Bicycling)

