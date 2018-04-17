Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 17
- Committee Approves Reilly’s Proposal to Triple Double Parking Fines (Sun-Times)
- O’Hare Express Hopeful Elon Musk Raises $113M for Tunnels & Hyperloop (Crain’s)
- Officers Accused of Scheme to Provide Free United Center Parking to Cops (Sun-Times)
- Developers Propose City’s 2nd-Largest Skyscraper Next to Trib Tower Condos (Tribune)
- CBS Talks With Residents About the Proposal to Extend Green Line to Obama Center
- Jim Dalke From Chicago Inno Discusses the Pros & Cons of Dockless Bike-Share With WGN
- LimeBike and Ofo Have Launched in Saint Louis (Next STL)
- West Dundee Is Installing Bike Racks Downtown (Tribune)
- U. of Illinois is Working With Bike Shops to Promote Cycling on Campus (Daily Illini)
