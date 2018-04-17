Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 17

  • Committee Approves Reilly’s Proposal to Triple Double Parking Fines (Sun-Times)
  • O’Hare Express Hopeful Elon Musk Raises $113M for Tunnels & Hyperloop (Crain’s)
  • Officers Accused of Scheme to Provide Free United Center Parking to Cops (Sun-Times)
  • Developers Propose City’s 2nd-Largest Skyscraper Next to Trib Tower Condos (Tribune)
  • CBS Talks With Residents About the Proposal to Extend Green Line to Obama Center
  • Jim Dalke From Chicago Inno Discusses the Pros & Cons of Dockless Bike-Share With WGN
  • LimeBike and Ofo Have Launched in Saint Louis (Next STL)
  • West Dundee Is Installing Bike Racks Downtown (Tribune)
  • U. of Illinois is Working With Bike Shops to Promote Cycling on Campus (Daily Illini)

  • Jacob Wilson

    RE triple double parking fines:

    I love everything about this.

    The e-commerce and delivery corporations are a cancer to urban life and have no interest other than their own profit. If only there was some model of consumption where you could go to a local area that had buildings that contained reasonably priced products you could buy and take home that day. Sounds so convenient and sensible! If only…

  • Carter O’Brien

    That model is capitalism. I like shopping local (and by foot) when I can, but we’d be wise not to forget that the reason the e-commerce took off in the first place is because so many of the so-called local Mom and Pop shops were in fact terrible at delivering what people wanted at a reasonable price. I do think the tax-exemption for e-commerce was extended many, many years too long, addressing that imbalance is what we’re going to need to get back to walkable businesses that aren’t simply dog grooming parlors, dry cleaners, bars and restaurants, and other service industries.